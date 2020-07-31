1. 2020 European Rowing Championships, Poznan, Poland, 9-11 October

Further to the decision and communications in April 2020 to postpone the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland to 9-11 October 2020, the European Rowing Board and the Poznan Organising Committee have been monitoring the situation in Poland and planning for the safe delivery of the 2020 European Rowing Championships.

Following consultation with all key stakeholders, it has been agreed to delay the decision for the staging of the regatta from 31 July to 15 August 2020.

A meeting of key stakeholders will take place in Poznan on Monday, 3 August after which further details, including new accommodation booking details, will be communicated.

2. 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships, Duisburg, Germany, 5-6 September

The measures to minimise transmission of COVID-19 in Duisburg and Germany have stabilised the situation over the past few weeks and preparations are in full swing for the hosting of the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships. The Duisburg Organising Committee continues to work closely with the Duisburg City and State medical authorities to fine-tune the necessary and appropriate preventive measures.

3. 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships, Belgrade, Serbia, 26 - 27 September

Due to an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Serbia over the past two weeks, the Serbian government has re-instituted prevention measures against this second wave. The Serbian Rowing Federation confirms they have the continued support of the Belgrade City and Federal medical authorities, and strong support from the City and Federal governments to host the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships regatta with the necessary and appropriate preventative measures (Guidelines Link).