The 2020 European Rowing Championships (ERCH) were postponed from the originally scheduled dates of 4 to 6 June 2020. The ERB and Poznan OC have been monitoring the evolving pandemic situation and the OC have put in place a plan to host the event following their Infection Prevention Plan which has been developed based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Rowing and relevant local authorities. The Poznan Infection Prevention Plan is available online at https://www.erch2020.eu/

Similar to the other European Rowing events going ahead in September 2020, each participant at the regatta will be required to complete a Pre-Event Health Questionnaire and Member Federations are obliged to sign a consent form accepting responsibility for their team members. The forms will be sent out to Member Federations directly by the OC and must be completed and returned to the OC by email at office@rowing.poznan.pl

Further information for Members Federations sending teams to Poznan is below:

Travel Information

Teams are encouraged to consider travelling to Poznan by their own bus or by train, where possible. The OC have agreed that, for teams travelling in their own buses to Poznan, these buses can be used for transporting the team between the hotel and the regatta venue. Teams planning on doing this must notify the OC in advance by email: office@rowing.poznan.pl

Accommodation Information

Teams are recommended to book accommodation through the OC. The OC is still negotiating with many hotels to modify their deposit and cancellation policies, so it is best to take direct contact with the OC at office@rowing.poznan.pl to obtain the latest hotel offers.

Covid-19 Prevention Fee

In order to deliver the event in the safest and most secure manner in the current situation, the additional costs incurred by the OC are considerable. Teams are therefore required to contribute to this cost by a fee of EUR 40.00 per person. The “covid-fee” is used to contribute to the provision of the required cleaning, sanitization and transmission-reduction measures at the venue. The fee will need to be paid upon the arrival at the venue and is based on the number of team members (rowers and team support personnel).

Team Tents

To ensure the best sanitary conditions possible, Teams will not be permitted to bring their own team tents into the Poznan regatta venue. The OC is able to provide a dedicated tent (5m x 5m, sanitized daily, with flooring) suitable for “October weather” for each team at a cost of EUR 400.00 for the duration of the regatta. Teams wishing to take up this offer should contact the OC at office@rowing.poznan.pl.The OC will provide a general athlete rest and warm up area, should teams not wish to take up this offer for individual team tents.

Classification

Due to the covid-19 situation classification of para-rowers will not take place in Poznan. Further information of classification opportunities at events in 2021 are available at www.worldrowing.com.

Spectators

Due to the current situation, regatta venue is not open to accept spectators. To further minimise the chance of transmission, it is recommended that spectators/supporters do not travel to spectate at the regatta. The OC will provide dedicated athlete seating for those athletes while not competing.

European Rowing General Assembly

The 2020 European Rowing General Assembly will take place on Saturday 10 October 2020 and will be a “hybrid” assembly held both in person in Poznan and online via Zoom for Member Federation delegates who will not already be in Poznan. More details, including the agenda, will be communicated to Member Federations by European Rowing on 10 September 2020.

An additional point is that, under the present COVID-19 measures, there is a limit of a maximum of 250 athletes and team staff at the venue at any one time. This might change by October, but if it is not changed then the competition schedule might be adapted to blocks of racing to fit into this limitation, so flexibility on the part of the participants will be needed.

The ERB and Poznan OC continue to monitor the global situation as well as the latest recommendations from the WHO and local health authorities. The situation is fluid and government measures to reduce transmission are changing each day all over the world. Any further updates will be communicated to the Member Federations directly.